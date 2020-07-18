2599 13th Ave S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Stylish Remodeled 2BR/1BA in St. Pete ft. Modern Sleek Kitchen - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Totally Remodeled 2br/1ba/1 car gar in Prathers Fifth Royal. Yearly/Unfurnished rental. First full month's rent and equal security deposit apply, Completely remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home with separate family room and modern kitchen with a bonus room for a breakfast or formal dining room table. The bonus room opens to a nice concrete deck and large corner side yard. House has concrete driveway parking for two vehicles. Home features lots of natural light, a large living room & large master bedroom, modern design with an open concept, new kitchen cabinets and double size kitchen island with large butcher block countertop with plenty of storage, new stainless steel appliances, deep kitchen sink , modern light fixtures, kitchen and breakfast room offers a barn style door, backsplash with white subway tile, all new window throughout with white blinds. It boasts modern wood style flooring throughout. There is a third bonus room that can be used as a breakfast/dining/bedroom/office room or breezeway). Bathroom with new tub, toilet, vanity, over-sized medicine cabinet and new, modern tile.



Brand new plumbing and hot water heater, new range and AC unit. One small pet ok with $300NR pet fee. THERE ARE NO UTILITIES INCLUDED. First month's rent and equal security deposit apply. Easy access to Wildwood Community Center and Park, Thomas "Jet" Jackson Recreation Center, Jennie Hall Public swimming pool, interstate, grocery stores, shops, Tyrone Mall, fine dining, minutes to down St Pete and only a short drive to the sandy beach!



TO VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER:

app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1533112?accessKey=5d2c



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions, please contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE4937251)