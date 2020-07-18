All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:41 AM

2599 13th Ave S

2599 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2599 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Wildwood Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Stylish Remodeled 2BR/1BA in St. Pete ft. Modern Sleek Kitchen - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Totally Remodeled 2br/1ba/1 car gar in Prathers Fifth Royal. Yearly/Unfurnished rental. First full month's rent and equal security deposit apply, Completely remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home with separate family room and modern kitchen with a bonus room for a breakfast or formal dining room table. The bonus room opens to a nice concrete deck and large corner side yard. House has concrete driveway parking for two vehicles. Home features lots of natural light, a large living room & large master bedroom, modern design with an open concept, new kitchen cabinets and double size kitchen island with large butcher block countertop with plenty of storage, new stainless steel appliances, deep kitchen sink , modern light fixtures, kitchen and breakfast room offers a barn style door, backsplash with white subway tile, all new window throughout with white blinds. It boasts modern wood style flooring throughout. There is a third bonus room that can be used as a breakfast/dining/bedroom/office room or breezeway). Bathroom with new tub, toilet, vanity, over-sized medicine cabinet and new, modern tile.

Brand new plumbing and hot water heater, new range and AC unit. One small pet ok with $300NR pet fee. THERE ARE NO UTILITIES INCLUDED. First month's rent and equal security deposit apply. Easy access to Wildwood Community Center and Park, Thomas "Jet" Jackson Recreation Center, Jennie Hall Public swimming pool, interstate, grocery stores, shops, Tyrone Mall, fine dining, minutes to down St Pete and only a short drive to the sandy beach!

TO VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1533112?accessKey=5d2c

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions, please contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE4937251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2599 13th Ave S have any available units?
2599 13th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2599 13th Ave S have?
Some of 2599 13th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2599 13th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2599 13th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2599 13th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2599 13th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2599 13th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2599 13th Ave S offers parking.
Does 2599 13th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2599 13th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2599 13th Ave S have a pool?
Yes, 2599 13th Ave S has a pool.
Does 2599 13th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2599 13th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2599 13th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2599 13th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
