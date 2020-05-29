2558 27TH AVENUE N

Amenities

This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single family home is located with easy access to I-275 and just minutes from downtown St Petersburg. Enjoy the shade of the front porch in this quiet neighborhood. There is a large backyard which is not fully fenced, and a shed for storage. There are ceiling fans throughout and the bedrooms are carpeted. The living area is wood laminate with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The washer and dryer are provided for the convenience of the tenants and will not be maintained or replaced by the owner. There is a $300.00 refundable pet deposit for an approved pet. Property Frameworks online application fee is $50.00 per person age 18+. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 per month, due with rent.