2558 27TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

2558 27TH AVENUE N

2558 27th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2558 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Ponce de Leon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single family home is located with easy access to I-275 and just minutes from downtown St Petersburg. Enjoy the shade of the front porch in this quiet neighborhood. There is a large backyard which is not fully fenced, and a shed for storage. There are ceiling fans throughout and the bedrooms are carpeted. The living area is wood laminate with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The washer and dryer are provided for the convenience of the tenants and will not be maintained or replaced by the owner. There is a $300.00 refundable pet deposit for an approved pet. Property Frameworks online application fee is $50.00 per person age 18+. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 per month, due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2558 27TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2558 27TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2558 27TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2558 27TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2558 27TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2558 27TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2558 27TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2558 27TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 2558 27TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 2558 27TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 2558 27TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2558 27TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2558 27TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2558 27TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2558 27TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2558 27TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2558 27TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2558 27TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
