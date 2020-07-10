2551 26th Ave S

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated extra storage

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Sunny St Petersburg Fl. Home has tile flooring throughout and has been recently updated with fresh paint and new wood laminate flooring in bedrooms. The home is just blocks away from beautiful beaches, downtown St Pete and highways. Huge backyard perfect for entertaining.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Roberto Verbel with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.



