2530 7th Street North

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPECTAULAR PROPERTY Stunning home conveniently located in the Crescent Lake area. This beauty offers 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms covering 1348 square feet. Amazing dark wood floors with neutral contemporary paint color add to the charm and comfort of this home. Just look at the updates to the kitchen with its stainless appliances, custom-styled cabinetry, and light grey granite countertops. A split bedroom floor plan with the spacious Master suite to the north and the 2 auxiliary bedrooms to the south. The fantastic updated baths are outstanding. The is a great little porch leading to the cool shady backyard that is perfect for relaxing every weekend. Easy access to the vibrant downtown St. Petersburg area, schools, parks, and shopping. Contact us today for more information.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.