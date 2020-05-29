All apartments in St. Petersburg
2530 7th Street North

Location

2530 7th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Crescent Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECTAULAR PROPERTY Stunning home conveniently located in the Crescent Lake area. This beauty offers 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms covering 1348 square feet. Amazing dark wood floors with neutral contemporary paint color add to the charm and comfort of this home. Just look at the updates to the kitchen with its stainless appliances, custom-styled cabinetry, and light grey granite countertops. A split bedroom floor plan with the spacious Master suite to the north and the 2 auxiliary bedrooms to the south. The fantastic updated baths are outstanding. The is a great little porch leading to the cool shady backyard that is perfect for relaxing every weekend. Easy access to the vibrant downtown St. Petersburg area, schools, parks, and shopping. Contact us today for more information.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 7th Street North have any available units?
2530 7th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 7th Street North have?
Some of 2530 7th Street North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 7th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
2530 7th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 7th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 7th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 2530 7th Street North offer parking?
No, 2530 7th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 2530 7th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 7th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 7th Street North have a pool?
No, 2530 7th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 2530 7th Street North have accessible units?
No, 2530 7th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 7th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 7th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
