Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The lovely kept home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a bonus room. Property has recently updated kitchen and bath and runs on central heat and air. Washer and dryer hook up and fenced in backyard.



Conveniently located with a short drive to DTSP, shopping centers, I275, and St. Pete beach.



Interested parties must apply using online application.



All room sizes approximate. Applicant must verify assigned schools.