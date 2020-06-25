All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 244 25th Street North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
244 25th Street North
Last updated May 9 2019 at 4:07 AM

244 25th Street North

244 25th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

244 25th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! This fully restored 1920's gem lies in the heart of St. Petersburg's charming, Historic Kenwood. The classic two-story home features 3 beds, 1.5 baths, indoor laundry room, and an updated kitchen highlighted with gorgeous light granite counter tops, complementary white subway tile, brand new stainless appliances, and built-ins galore! New roof (2016), heating/air (2017), residential addition including bath, laundry room, windows, and tankless water heater (2019) have all been permitted and completed professionally. Original hardwood floors have been fully restored, the wood burning fireplace has been painted to give it a modern twist, and all new lighting throughout creates a one-of-a-kind rustic feel. All of these modern updates allow you to enjoy the convenience of today, while preserving the historical integrity of the home. This home is a must-see!

Listing Courtesy Of MY HOME GROUP REAL ESTATE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 25th Street North have any available units?
244 25th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 25th Street North have?
Some of 244 25th Street North's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 25th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
244 25th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 25th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 25th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 244 25th Street North offer parking?
No, 244 25th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 244 25th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 25th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 25th Street North have a pool?
No, 244 25th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 244 25th Street North have accessible units?
No, 244 25th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 244 25th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 25th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus