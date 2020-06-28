All apartments in St. Petersburg
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2408 Queen Street South
Last updated October 7 2019 at 10:16 PM

2408 Queen Street South

2408 Queen Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Queen Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Lake Maggiore Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
More Photos Coming!!!***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***
Split-Plan Masonry Home in Quiet Lake Maggiore Area features 3BR 1BA with an open kitchen floorplan. Enjoy the large Living Room, and a rear screened porch and a large private backyard.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Neighborhood: Lake Maggiore Shores;
High school: Gibbs High School;
Middle school: Bay Point Middle School;
Elementary school: Campbell Park Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2002
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Queen Street South have any available units?
2408 Queen Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2408 Queen Street South currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Queen Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Queen Street South pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Queen Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2408 Queen Street South offer parking?
No, 2408 Queen Street South does not offer parking.
Does 2408 Queen Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Queen Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Queen Street South have a pool?
No, 2408 Queen Street South does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Queen Street South have accessible units?
No, 2408 Queen Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Queen Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 Queen Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Queen Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 Queen Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
