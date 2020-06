Amenities

Welcome to St Petersburg, Fl ,cozy studio.

-Sorry no pets.

-Tenant pays all utilities.

-Shared large balcony .

-Stainless steel appliances.

-Located in historic Kenwood.

- Close to 275.

- Lots of natural light!

EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Only $65 application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.