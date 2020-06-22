All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE

235 1/2 7th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

235 1/2 7th Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
TINY HOUSE actually first floor of carriage house, Old NE two blocks from tennis side of The Vinoy. Completely remodeled. fully furnished, CHA beam and crown molding. Barn door to bedroom, quartz kitchen counter, range hood, marble and onyx backsplash, energy appliances, range, dishwasher, fridge, disposal, microwave, apron front glazed sink, blinds, sleep number bed with storage foundation. Glass door and tile shower, chair height dual commode, medicine cabinet and makeup light. Inside shared laundry, use of shared pool with liability disclaimer. use of lawn and lawn furniture.Pergola entrance, lush landscaping, On or Off street parking. Prorated, WIFI, electric, gas, water, sewer, garbage, recycle. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE does offer parking.
Does 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
Yes, 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE has a pool.
Does 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus