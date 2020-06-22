235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access tennis court

TINY HOUSE actually first floor of carriage house, Old NE two blocks from tennis side of The Vinoy. Completely remodeled. fully furnished, CHA beam and crown molding. Barn door to bedroom, quartz kitchen counter, range hood, marble and onyx backsplash, energy appliances, range, dishwasher, fridge, disposal, microwave, apron front glazed sink, blinds, sleep number bed with storage foundation. Glass door and tile shower, chair height dual commode, medicine cabinet and makeup light. Inside shared laundry, use of shared pool with liability disclaimer. use of lawn and lawn furniture.Pergola entrance, lush landscaping, On or Off street parking. Prorated, WIFI, electric, gas, water, sewer, garbage, recycle. Available immediately!