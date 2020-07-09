2348 2ND AVENUE S

Amenities

Welcome to Palmetto Park! Located on a brick street with granite curbing this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is where you want to be! Right in the middle of all the action of the Grand Central and the artsy Industrial Dome districts you can emerge yourself in the art, shops, restaurants and numerous neighborhood watering holes such as 3 Daughter's and the Dog Bar just a short walk away. Natural light streams through the glass front entry door making the living space adorned with custom trim work and 10 foot ceilings throughout the home open and bright. The 14 foot ceiling in the main living space truly makes the kitchen the heart of the home and one that can tackle your entertainment needs! Outfitted with high end shaker cabinets, Quartzite counter-tops, a butlers pantry and a stainless steel appliance package with gas cooking your new kitchen is both gorgeous and functional while artisan epoxy designed floors ensure your home is as unique as you - no cookie cutter flooring here! The list of standard features keeps going with hurricane rated windows, doors and skylights, spray insulation, cedar wrapped front porches and porch ceilings, Florida landscape packages that include landscape lighting, wells for irrigation and so much more!