2341 13TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Spacious, historic, and NEW! This recently remodeled four bedroom, two bath home is minutes from Downtown St. Pete, Sundial, and 4th Street Shops. House has new top of the line stainless steel Samsung kitchen appliances and new washer and dryer. Solid oak wood kitchen cabinetry. Designer Thomasville cabinetry in bathroom. Beautiful tile and hardwood floors throughout with fireplace in living room and vaulted ceilings in family room. Six foot high fenced in yard with outdoor deck perfect to play in, BBQ's, and entertaining. Plenty of parking on circular driveway and space behind the house. House is on a double lot with state-of-the-art alarm system with 24/7 monitoring. Ceiling fans in every room. Minutes to Publix, Beach Drive, and Central Ave. 15 minute drive to St. Pete Beach. Biking distance to downtown St. Pete. House overlooks Booker Lake for jogging, biking, fishing, or a relaxing walk. Public tennis/basketball courts and baseball field.