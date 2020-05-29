All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2341 13TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2341 13TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

2341 13TH AVENUE N

2341 13th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2341 13th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
Spacious, historic, and NEW! This recently remodeled four bedroom, two bath home is minutes from Downtown St. Pete, Sundial, and 4th Street Shops. House has new top of the line stainless steel Samsung kitchen appliances and new washer and dryer. Solid oak wood kitchen cabinetry. Designer Thomasville cabinetry in bathroom. Beautiful tile and hardwood floors throughout with fireplace in living room and vaulted ceilings in family room. Six foot high fenced in yard with outdoor deck perfect to play in, BBQ's, and entertaining. Plenty of parking on circular driveway and space behind the house. House is on a double lot with state-of-the-art alarm system with 24/7 monitoring. Ceiling fans in every room. Minutes to Publix, Beach Drive, and Central Ave. 15 minute drive to St. Pete Beach. Biking distance to downtown St. Pete. House overlooks Booker Lake for jogging, biking, fishing, or a relaxing walk. Public tennis/basketball courts and baseball field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 13TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2341 13TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 13TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2341 13TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 13TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2341 13TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 13TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2341 13TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2341 13TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2341 13TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2341 13TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2341 13TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 13TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2341 13TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2341 13TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2341 13TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 13TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2341 13TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus