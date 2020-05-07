234 115TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Located at Windward PT Condominium. Close to I 275, Gandy Blvd and Minutes to Downtown St. Pete. This Complex Offers, Tennis Courts, Play Ground Area, Swimming Pool and Car Washing Area. This Spacious Corner Unit comes with a Screened in Patio and Assigned Cover Parking. Newer Central Heat & Air. New Patio Glass Sliding Door. Dining Area off the Kitchen. Lg Living Area and Spacious Bedrooms. Both Bedrooms have Large Closet. Water, Garbage & Sewage is included in the Rent. Pet Allowed, Cats Only with $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee. TENANT OCCUPIED, MUST MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR SHOWING 24 HR NOTICE. AVAILABLE 2/1/19.