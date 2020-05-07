All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

234 115TH AVENUE N

234 115th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

234 115th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Located at Windward PT Condominium. Close to I 275, Gandy Blvd and Minutes to Downtown St. Pete. This Complex Offers, Tennis Courts, Play Ground Area, Swimming Pool and Car Washing Area. This Spacious Corner Unit comes with a Screened in Patio and Assigned Cover Parking. Newer Central Heat & Air. New Patio Glass Sliding Door. Dining Area off the Kitchen. Lg Living Area and Spacious Bedrooms. Both Bedrooms have Large Closet. Water, Garbage & Sewage is included in the Rent. Pet Allowed, Cats Only with $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee. TENANT OCCUPIED, MUST MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR SHOWING 24 HR NOTICE. AVAILABLE 2/1/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 115TH AVENUE N have any available units?
234 115TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 115TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 234 115TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 115TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
234 115TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 115TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 115TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 234 115TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 234 115TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 234 115TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 115TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 115TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 234 115TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 234 115TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 234 115TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 234 115TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 115TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
