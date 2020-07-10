All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 230 48th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
230 48th Ave N
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

230 48th Ave N

230 48th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

230 48th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d18141e041 ---- Great St. Pete home available for rent. Centrally located near 4th St North business district where you can find many great shops, restaurants and amenities, in an in demand area. 2 full bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen is open to the living room. There is a small secluded deck in the back. Outdoor utility room. Lots of shade from the pine trees that surround this duplex. Driveway Parking. Pets possible with approval and additional fees. Move in with 1st months rent, $1300 security and a one time $295 admin fee. Schedule and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. 1 Bathroom Central Heat/Air Close To Busline Close To Shopping Two Bedroom Washer/Dryer Hook Up

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 48th Ave N have any available units?
230 48th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 48th Ave N have?
Some of 230 48th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 48th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
230 48th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 48th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 48th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 230 48th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 230 48th Ave N offers parking.
Does 230 48th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 48th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 48th Ave N have a pool?
No, 230 48th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 230 48th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 230 48th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 230 48th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 48th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus