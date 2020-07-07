All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

227 22ND AVENUE S

227 22nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

227 22nd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Old Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This is a Rare find in Charming Historic Old Southeast Neighborhood completely remodeled Mid-Century residence.
This light and bright home features an open split floor plan of 2 bedroom 2.5 baths
Fully furnished, with some of the owners personal art collection. French doors that lead to fenced backyard oasis.
Stainless Steele appliances, Quartz counter tops, Gleaming Terrazzo flooring, washer/dryer
Barbecue grille and spacious wood decking. The backyard is large, with tropical full lush mature landscaping sustained around the entire property. Additional parking pad with alley access.
Annual lease available.
Verify room sizes
Only 3 blocks Old Southeast Lassing Waterfront Park
5 min drive to vibrant downtown and popular Beach Dr. shops, restaurants, museums galleries. convenient location just minutes to I-275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 22ND AVENUE S have any available units?
227 22ND AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 22ND AVENUE S have?
Some of 227 22ND AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 22ND AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
227 22ND AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 22ND AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 227 22ND AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 227 22ND AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 227 22ND AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 227 22ND AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 22ND AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 22ND AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 227 22ND AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 227 22ND AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 227 22ND AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 227 22ND AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 22ND AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
