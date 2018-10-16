All apartments in St. Petersburg
2259 2nd Ave N East

2259 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2259 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 bdrm Private yard, W/D hkup, garage, wood floors - Property Id: 213610

Available March 1st 2020.
****TEXT or call Nancy 813-841-5894 for more information

Prime location in sought after Historic Kenwood, famous for its porch parties, restored bungalows proximity to downtown! 2 blocks from restaurants, shops, breweries and art district. Easy bike ride to downtown.

Adorable 1 bedroom apartment in a 1940's house with updated bathroom and hardwood floors. Good-sized private garage with private entrance for storage and washer and dryer hookup for your use only. Large yard of your own with privacy fence. Restored classic kitchen with farm style sink, and original custom cabinets. Newer gas stove, above stove microwave, and refrigerator. Brand new A/C with heat.

Rent $1,095/month. Move-in first month + security deposit. Extra month security deposit may be required for lesser credit. Approved small dogs OK with pet fee and refundable deposit. Dogs must be at least 2 years old , well trained, and less than 30 pounds.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213610
Property Id 213610

(RLNE5510746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2259 2nd Ave N East have any available units?
2259 2nd Ave N East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2259 2nd Ave N East have?
Some of 2259 2nd Ave N East's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2259 2nd Ave N East currently offering any rent specials?
2259 2nd Ave N East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2259 2nd Ave N East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2259 2nd Ave N East is pet friendly.
Does 2259 2nd Ave N East offer parking?
Yes, 2259 2nd Ave N East offers parking.
Does 2259 2nd Ave N East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2259 2nd Ave N East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2259 2nd Ave N East have a pool?
No, 2259 2nd Ave N East does not have a pool.
Does 2259 2nd Ave N East have accessible units?
No, 2259 2nd Ave N East does not have accessible units.
Does 2259 2nd Ave N East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2259 2nd Ave N East does not have units with dishwashers.

