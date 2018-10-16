2259 2nd Ave N East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1 bdrm Private yard, W/D hkup, garage, wood floors - Property Id: 213610



Available March 1st 2020.

****TEXT or call Nancy 813-841-5894 for more information



Prime location in sought after Historic Kenwood, famous for its porch parties, restored bungalows proximity to downtown! 2 blocks from restaurants, shops, breweries and art district. Easy bike ride to downtown.



Adorable 1 bedroom apartment in a 1940's house with updated bathroom and hardwood floors. Good-sized private garage with private entrance for storage and washer and dryer hookup for your use only. Large yard of your own with privacy fence. Restored classic kitchen with farm style sink, and original custom cabinets. Newer gas stove, above stove microwave, and refrigerator. Brand new A/C with heat.



Rent $1,095/month. Move-in first month + security deposit. Extra month security deposit may be required for lesser credit. Approved small dogs OK with pet fee and refundable deposit. Dogs must be at least 2 years old , well trained, and less than 30 pounds.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213610

