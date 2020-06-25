All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2258 6th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2258 6th Ave N
Last updated April 13 2019 at 12:09 AM

2258 6th Ave N

2258 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2258 6th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking for an 1920's Bungalow in Historic Kenwood? This one is complete with original light fixtures (with updated wiring). Original, heart of pine floors and built-in cabinet and shelves. Unique stained glass art installations in front porch and back yard by renowned local artist Coralette Damme. Living room is wired for your surround sound system. Cozy up on those cool evenings with the functioning wood-burning fireplace. A new solid-surface Clawfoot tub with shower for those relaxing, steamy soakings. Two-car garage currently being used as an art studio/workshop.Historic Kenwood is a designated Artist Enclave community that allows artists to Live, Work and Create within their own home! The front yard is Florida native landscaping and xeroscape back yard for minimal upkeep and perfect for entertaining. Complete with a custom propane fire pit that stays with the home. Many upgrades include newer roof replaced in 2017. 2016, 2.5 ton A/C, New dishwasher and wiring updated in 2002. Tin ceiling in kitchen with custom 1920's replica kitchen cabinetry and stainless appliances. Hurry this won't be long on the market!

Listing Courtesy Of YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD REALTY ASSOC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2258 6th Ave N have any available units?
2258 6th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2258 6th Ave N have?
Some of 2258 6th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2258 6th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2258 6th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2258 6th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2258 6th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2258 6th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2258 6th Ave N offers parking.
Does 2258 6th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2258 6th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2258 6th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2258 6th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2258 6th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2258 6th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2258 6th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2258 6th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus