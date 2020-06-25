2258 6th Ave N

Amenities

Looking for an 1920's Bungalow in Historic Kenwood? This one is complete with original light fixtures (with updated wiring). Original, heart of pine floors and built-in cabinet and shelves. Unique stained glass art installations in front porch and back yard by renowned local artist Coralette Damme. Living room is wired for your surround sound system. Cozy up on those cool evenings with the functioning wood-burning fireplace. A new solid-surface Clawfoot tub with shower for those relaxing, steamy soakings. Two-car garage currently being used as an art studio/workshop.Historic Kenwood is a designated Artist Enclave community that allows artists to Live, Work and Create within their own home! The front yard is Florida native landscaping and xeroscape back yard for minimal upkeep and perfect for entertaining. Complete with a custom propane fire pit that stays with the home. Many upgrades include newer roof replaced in 2017. 2016, 2.5 ton A/C, New dishwasher and wiring updated in 2002. Tin ceiling in kitchen with custom 1920's replica kitchen cabinetry and stainless appliances. Hurry this won't be long on the market!



