Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Renovated and charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow near transit, grocery shopping and access to I-275. Hardwood and new laminate flooring throughout with carpet in master bedroom. Central AC extends to the enclosed front porch. Kitchen has wide breakfast bar and is open to the living-dining area. Rear of house has separate laundry room and storage space with door leading to lovely fenced back yard. Carport. Gas hot water heater.