225 5th Avenue NE #26

Amenities
Don't Miss This!! Won't Last Long!!....Amazing Downtown Location...Steps to the Vinoy & North Straub Park...1 Block off of Beach Drive....Walk to amazing restaurants, shopping, parks and entertainment..
1 BR/1 BA unit....Tile throughout....Coin-operated Washer/Dryer on premises...Locked Community Bike Room....Reserved Parking Space....Great Neighbors....
$40 per month for Water/Sewage/Trash....Pets allowed with additional deposit. $100 application fee (criminal background & credit check will be performed) First Month + Security Deposit (= one month rent)
Call today if you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment to see available unit. 813-873-1950 Ext. 226 or email Duane@blake-building.com
Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven / range