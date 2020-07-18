All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
225 5th Avenue NE #26
Last updated July 18 2020 at 4:40 PM

225 5th Avenue NE #26

225 5th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

225 5th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Don't Miss This!! Won't Last Long!!....Amazing Downtown Location...Steps to the Vinoy & North Straub Park...1 Block off of Beach Drive....Walk to amazing restaurants, shopping, parks and entertainment..

1 BR/1 BA unit....Tile throughout....Coin-operated Washer/Dryer on premises...Locked Community Bike Room....Reserved Parking Space....Great Neighbors....

$40 per month for Water/Sewage/Trash....Pets allowed with additional deposit. $100 application fee (criminal background & credit check will be performed) First Month + Security Deposit (= one month rent)

Call today if you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment to see available unit. 813-873-1950 Ext. 226 or email Duane@blake-building.com

Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven / range

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 5th Avenue NE #26 have any available units?
225 5th Avenue NE #26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 5th Avenue NE #26 have?
Some of 225 5th Avenue NE #26's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 5th Avenue NE #26 currently offering any rent specials?
225 5th Avenue NE #26 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 5th Avenue NE #26 pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 5th Avenue NE #26 is pet friendly.
Does 225 5th Avenue NE #26 offer parking?
Yes, 225 5th Avenue NE #26 offers parking.
Does 225 5th Avenue NE #26 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 5th Avenue NE #26 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 5th Avenue NE #26 have a pool?
No, 225 5th Avenue NE #26 does not have a pool.
Does 225 5th Avenue NE #26 have accessible units?
No, 225 5th Avenue NE #26 does not have accessible units.
Does 225 5th Avenue NE #26 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 5th Avenue NE #26 has units with dishwashers.
