225 5th Avenue NE #26

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking elevator bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage

Don't Miss This!! Won't Last Long!!....Amazing Downtown Location...Steps to the Vinoy & North Straub Park...1 Block off of Beach Drive....Walk to amazing restaurants, shopping, parks and entertainment..



1 BR/1 BA unit....Tile throughout....Coin-operated Washer/Dryer on premises...Locked Community Bike Room....Reserved Parking Space....Great Neighbors....



$40 per month for Water/Sewage/Trash....Pets allowed with additional deposit. $100 application fee (criminal background & credit check will be performed) First Month + Security Deposit (= one month rent)



Call today if you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment to see available unit. 813-873-1950 Ext. 226 or email Duane@blake-building.com



Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven / range