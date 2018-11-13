225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N

Amenities
Historic Old Northeast Garage Apartment on Cobblestone Brick Street Available for Immediate Occupancy! This One (1) Bedroom, One (1) Bathroom Apartment has Assigned Parking, Brand New Central Heat & Air, a Full Set of Appliances (Including Dishwasher), Ample Closet Space with Walk-In Closet in Bedroom and Original Hardwood Floors. The Landlord Makes Life Easy by Including the Water/Sewer/Trash, Electric and Natural Gas Utility Bills in the Monthly Rent. Only Tenant Responsibility is Cable & Internet Services. Located within a Few Minutes Walking Distance to Trader Joes, Fresh Market, Farm Fresh Produce Stand, Coffee-Pot Bayou and So Much More! The Existing Furnishings Can Stay with the Apartment or Can Be Removed by the Landlord Prior to Occupancy. No Laundry On-Site Available for Tenant. First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent and Security Deposit are Required. Pets are Allowed and Require a Separate Security Deposit. Local Landlord Who Cares. Outstanding Location in St. Petersburg's Hottest Neighborhood. Schedule a Time Today to View This Great Space!