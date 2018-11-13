All apartments in St. Petersburg
225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N

225 1/2 27th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

225 1/2 27th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Historic Old Northeast Garage Apartment on Cobblestone Brick Street Available for Immediate Occupancy! This One (1) Bedroom, One (1) Bathroom Apartment has Assigned Parking, Brand New Central Heat & Air, a Full Set of Appliances (Including Dishwasher), Ample Closet Space with Walk-In Closet in Bedroom and Original Hardwood Floors. The Landlord Makes Life Easy by Including the Water/Sewer/Trash, Electric and Natural Gas Utility Bills in the Monthly Rent. Only Tenant Responsibility is Cable & Internet Services. Located within a Few Minutes Walking Distance to Trader Joes, Fresh Market, Farm Fresh Produce Stand, Coffee-Pot Bayou and So Much More! The Existing Furnishings Can Stay with the Apartment or Can Be Removed by the Landlord Prior to Occupancy. No Laundry On-Site Available for Tenant. First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent and Security Deposit are Required. Pets are Allowed and Require a Separate Security Deposit. Local Landlord Who Cares. Outstanding Location in St. Petersburg's Hottest Neighborhood. Schedule a Time Today to View This Great Space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N have any available units?
225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 1/2 27TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

