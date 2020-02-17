224 6th Ave N Apt 10

Amenities
CALL: Mikhayla Murphy 727-735-2977 or
EMAIL: mmurphy@bhhsflpg.com
Rent: $1,075.00 / Deposit: $1,100.00
Application Fee: $50.00 non-refundable per adult.
Spacious, updated one bedroom, one bath, second floor apartment with tile and carpet flooring. Spacious open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, walk in closet, and laundry on site. Open street parking and assigned parking. Water, sewer, trash included. Blocks to downtown St.Petersburg. Minutes to I-275, USF St.Pete, and beaches. One pet under 50lbs allowed with owner approval. Breed restrictions apply.