St. Petersburg, FL
224 6th Ave N Apt 10
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:20 PM

224 6th Ave N Apt 10

224 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

224 6th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CALL: Mikhayla Murphy 727-735-2977 or
EMAIL: mmurphy@bhhsflpg.com
Rent: $1,075.00 / Deposit: $1,100.00
Application Fee: $50.00 non-refundable per adult.
Spacious, updated one bedroom, one bath, second floor apartment with tile and carpet flooring. Spacious open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, walk in closet, and laundry on site. Open street parking and assigned parking. Water, sewer, trash included. Blocks to downtown St.Petersburg. Minutes to I-275, USF St.Pete, and beaches. One pet under 50lbs allowed with owner approval. Breed restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 6th Ave N Apt 10 have any available units?
224 6th Ave N Apt 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 6th Ave N Apt 10 have?
Some of 224 6th Ave N Apt 10's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 6th Ave N Apt 10 currently offering any rent specials?
224 6th Ave N Apt 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 6th Ave N Apt 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 6th Ave N Apt 10 is pet friendly.
Does 224 6th Ave N Apt 10 offer parking?
Yes, 224 6th Ave N Apt 10 offers parking.
Does 224 6th Ave N Apt 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 6th Ave N Apt 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 6th Ave N Apt 10 have a pool?
No, 224 6th Ave N Apt 10 does not have a pool.
Does 224 6th Ave N Apt 10 have accessible units?
No, 224 6th Ave N Apt 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 224 6th Ave N Apt 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 6th Ave N Apt 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
