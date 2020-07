Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Really charming craftsman-style bungalow just got a facelift! Large living room with bonus enclosed porch space, 2 generous bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enclosed porch in back has laundry hookups. Fenced back yard with alley access. Gas hot water and cooking! Close to I-275 exits to get downtown and over the Skyway. Near shopping and transit. Pet welcome with deposit. Tenant maintains yard.