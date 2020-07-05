All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
223 POMPANO DRIVE SE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

223 POMPANO DRIVE SE

223 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

223 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Wide Open Water views in this large one bedroom one bath condo in Waterside at Coquina Key. Catch fresh grouper, snapper, redfish or enjoy the sight of dolphins and manatees playing right in your backyard. Looking out your window looks just like a cruise ship! Pets are okay. Most everything is brand new and recently disinfected throughout. Gated community with pool, Clubhouse with private Restaurant and Bar, fitness room, tennis, shuffleboard, kayak storage and more!! Inside laundry. RESORT STYLE LIVING AT ITS FINEST AND ONLY 7 MINUTES TO BEAUTIFUL DOWNTOWN ST. PETE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
223 POMPANO DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
223 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus