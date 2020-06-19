All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

2200 40TH STREET N

2200 40th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2200 40th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained house in Harshaw neighborhood. These 3 bedrooms/3 bathroom house includes a master suite with a walk-in shower for two. The layout is a split plan for privacy and the master bedroom opens to the back yard which it has a private balcony on the second floor for tanning. Walking through the front door modern industrial flooring all throughout the house and new paint. The kitchen is furnished with custom cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The master bedroom is 16 ½ x 14. The house has an indoor laundry close to the kitchen. Conveniently located with easy access to I-275. Tenants must qualify with 3x the rent income. NO PETS. First, last and security Deposit. NO VAPING OR SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 40TH STREET N have any available units?
2200 40TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 40TH STREET N have?
Some of 2200 40TH STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 40TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
2200 40TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 40TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 2200 40TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2200 40TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 2200 40TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 2200 40TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 40TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 40TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 2200 40TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 2200 40TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 2200 40TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 40TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 40TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
