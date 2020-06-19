2200 40TH STREET N

Amenities

Well maintained house in Harshaw neighborhood. These 3 bedrooms/3 bathroom house includes a master suite with a walk-in shower for two. The layout is a split plan for privacy and the master bedroom opens to the back yard which it has a private balcony on the second floor for tanning. Walking through the front door modern industrial flooring all throughout the house and new paint. The kitchen is furnished with custom cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The master bedroom is 16 ½ x 14. The house has an indoor laundry close to the kitchen. Conveniently located with easy access to I-275. Tenants must qualify with 3x the rent income. NO PETS. First, last and security Deposit. NO VAPING OR SMOKING.