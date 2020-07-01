2200 1/2 7TH AVENUE N

2200 1/2 7th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Historic Kenwood
Located in beautiful Historic Kenwood neighborhood this 1-bedroom garage apartment is perfectly situated in the heart of St. Pete. Take advantage of all St Pete has to offer; minutes from our vibrant downtown and world-renown beaches and steps from the Edge and Grand Central districts. Apartment comes fully furnished!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
