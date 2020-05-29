All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:21 PM

2188 CORINNE COURT S

2188 Corrine Court South · (727) 410-2554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2188 Corrine Court South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Lakewood Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, spacious and quiet condo near the pool! Relax in this well maintained community with an updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! Short drives to amenities, entertainment, the water and beaches to include the airport and Tampa bay!

We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord
references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also
have application fees. Renters insurance is required. Total due to move in = 1 st Months’ Rent, Security
Deposit (same amount as rent), $50 lease initiation charge per household and any applicable pet fees.
Pet fees are typically $250 pet fee per pet and pet charge of $10/mo for the household. Two (2)
Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be
accepted in one check. Minimum 600 credit score, household income 3x monthly rent, no evictions in
the last 2 years. Applicants with credit scores below 600 or incomes below 3x may be approved with
additional deposit. No section 8 tenants and application fees are $50 per applicant over 18 and are not
refundable. Recent year W2/1099, employer letter stating salary/wage, preceding month bank
statement, pay stub (last 30 days), or any applicable income support is encouraged for a quick
application decision. Applications and other details can be found at:
https://www.outfastpropertymanagement.com/properties-for-rent/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2188 CORINNE COURT S have any available units?
2188 CORINNE COURT S has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2188 CORINNE COURT S have?
Some of 2188 CORINNE COURT S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2188 CORINNE COURT S currently offering any rent specials?
2188 CORINNE COURT S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2188 CORINNE COURT S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2188 CORINNE COURT S is pet friendly.
Does 2188 CORINNE COURT S offer parking?
Yes, 2188 CORINNE COURT S does offer parking.
Does 2188 CORINNE COURT S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2188 CORINNE COURT S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2188 CORINNE COURT S have a pool?
Yes, 2188 CORINNE COURT S has a pool.
Does 2188 CORINNE COURT S have accessible units?
No, 2188 CORINNE COURT S does not have accessible units.
Does 2188 CORINNE COURT S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2188 CORINNE COURT S has units with dishwashers.
