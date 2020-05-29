2188 CORINNE COURT S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful, spacious and quiet condo near the pool! Relax in this well maintained community with an updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! Short drives to amenities, entertainment, the water and beaches to include the airport and Tampa bay!



We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord

references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also

have application fees. Renters insurance is required. Total due to move in = 1 st Months’ Rent, Security

Deposit (same amount as rent), $50 lease initiation charge per household and any applicable pet fees.

Pet fees are typically $250 pet fee per pet and pet charge of $10/mo for the household. Two (2)

Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be

accepted in one check. Minimum 600 credit score, household income 3x monthly rent, no evictions in

the last 2 years. Applicants with credit scores below 600 or incomes below 3x may be approved with

additional deposit. No section 8 tenants and application fees are $50 per applicant over 18 and are not

refundable. Recent year W2/1099, employer letter stating salary/wage, preceding month bank

statement, pay stub (last 30 days), or any applicable income support is encouraged for a quick

application decision. Applications and other details can be found at:

https://www.outfastpropertymanagement.com/properties-for-rent/