2162 24TH AVENUE N

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill pet friendly

This Rental is now move in ready.........Lovely Block Home with 2 bed 1 bath (744 Sq Foot)….AND.... Large Florida Room (220 Sq Foot) that has a separate AC window unit with New indoor/outdoor carpet (2019)…. New Vinyl Large Fenced In Backyard and an Open Patio with Alley Access and 1 Car Carport....Sorry, No Pets..NO Visiting Pets...Available Aug 16,, 2019...Call for a Showing today. Application required for pre-approval...Living Room has Vaulted ceiling with crown molding, New Refrig (2019) with ice maker and New Stove (2019), Double Panel Windows makes this house very quiet, Newer Roof 2015, Newer A/C, Washer/Dryer hooked up in the Utility Room just off of the Florida Room... Enjoy the backyard Patio for Outdoor Living and Grilling with your friends and family with Covered 1 Car Carport !!!...........Located on a Dead End street. Close to shopping centers, bus line, and restaurants.