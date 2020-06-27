All apartments in St. Petersburg
2162 24TH AVENUE N
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

2162 24TH AVENUE N

2162 24th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2162 24th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Norwood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
pet friendly
This Rental is now move in ready.........Lovely Block Home with 2 bed 1 bath (744 Sq Foot)….AND.... Large Florida Room (220 Sq Foot) that has a separate AC window unit with New indoor/outdoor carpet (2019)…. New Vinyl Large Fenced In Backyard and an Open Patio with Alley Access and 1 Car Carport....Sorry, No Pets..NO Visiting Pets...Available Aug 16,, 2019...Call for a Showing today. Application required for pre-approval...Living Room has Vaulted ceiling with crown molding, New Refrig (2019) with ice maker and New Stove (2019), Double Panel Windows makes this house very quiet, Newer Roof 2015, Newer A/C, Washer/Dryer hooked up in the Utility Room just off of the Florida Room... Enjoy the backyard Patio for Outdoor Living and Grilling with your friends and family with Covered 1 Car Carport !!!...........Located on a Dead End street. Close to shopping centers, bus line, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2162 24TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2162 24TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2162 24TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2162 24TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2162 24TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2162 24TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2162 24TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2162 24TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 2162 24TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2162 24TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2162 24TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2162 24TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2162 24TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2162 24TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2162 24TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2162 24TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2162 24TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2162 24TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
