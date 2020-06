216 36TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS TOTALLY UPDATED 2-1 UNIT THAT HAS A LOCATION THAT A CAR IS NOT NEEDED! WALK TO NORTHEAST SHOPPING CENTER, CRISP PARK, PHARMACY, GROCERY STORES AND MORE. NEW PORCELAIN TILE THROUGHOUT THE UNIT, FRESHLY PAINTED AND INCLUDES A WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT. THE NEWER KITCHEN IS LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH BEAUTIFUL WOOD CABINETRY. NEW VERTICAL BLINDS AND CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. A BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE LANDSCAPED COURTYARD FROM THE LIVING ROOM AND ONE OF THE BEDROOMS. ONE COVERED PARKING SPACE IS INCLUDED FOR THIS UNIT.