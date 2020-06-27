2148 63RD AVENUE S

Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HOME 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS WITH A FAMILY ROOM & BONUS ROOM! Located near Beautiful Pinellas Point & Lynn Lake Area! Close to Shopping Centers & Restaurants. Minutes to the Skyway Bridge, I-275 & the Pinellas Bayway. Arrive to the Gulf Beaches in Minutes or Lovely Fort Desoto State Park. This Home has Terrazzo, Slate & Ceramic Tile Throughout. The Master Suite has its own Bath with Walk-In Shower. The Galley Style Kitchen as a Pass Through to the Large Dining/Living Room. This Home comes with Two Bonus Rooms which can be used as a 4th Bedroom, Den Office or Extra Storage. The Large Fenced-In Yard has a Storage Shed. Small Pet OK with a $350 Non-Refundable Fee and Pet Profile.