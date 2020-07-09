2135 BEACH DRIVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

This beautiful 2 bed 1 bath condominium sits right across from the water, allowing a wonderful breeze and eye catching view. Perfect view for watching the sunset. Nice place to take a walk and catch some fresh air. Close to downtown St.Petersburg, parks, restaurants and more. Very cozy place, perfect for someone who doesn't need a whole lot of space or looking to downsize. Water, Sewage and Garbage included in rent.

Rental Requirements: 600+credit score. Income. 2.5x the rental amount, No evictions In the past 2 years, background check

Move In cost: First, Last & Deposit