Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

2135 BEACH DRIVE SE

2135 Beach Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2135 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Old Southeast

Amenities

ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This beautiful 2 bed 1 bath condominium sits right across from the water, allowing a wonderful breeze and eye catching view. Perfect view for watching the sunset. Nice place to take a walk and catch some fresh air. Close to downtown St.Petersburg, parks, restaurants and more. Very cozy place, perfect for someone who doesn't need a whole lot of space or looking to downsize. Water, Sewage and Garbage included in rent.
Rental Requirements: 600+credit score. Income. 2.5x the rental amount, No evictions In the past 2 years, background check
Move In cost: First, Last & Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 BEACH DRIVE SE have any available units?
2135 BEACH DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2135 BEACH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
2135 BEACH DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 BEACH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 2135 BEACH DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2135 BEACH DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 2135 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 2135 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 BEACH DRIVE SE have a pool?
No, 2135 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 2135 BEACH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 2135 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2135 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2135 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have units with air conditioning.

