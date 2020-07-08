All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2101 BEACH DRIVE SE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

2101 BEACH DRIVE SE

2101 Beach Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2101 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Old Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Great Waterview apartment in Historical Old Southeast St. Petersburg.
Hidden away from the crowds and overlooking Tampa Bay, this little piece of paradise reflects 1950's Florida and offers a unique opportunity to the right tenant.
Located on Historic Beach Drive South East this property has an unrestricted view of Tampa Bay and Lassing Park. Watching the sun rise, the dolphins play, and the summer storms cross over Tampa Bay is spectacular! Lassing Park is perfect for kayaks, biking, dog walking, picnics, sports, sailing, swimming and jogging.
With a great corner location this 785 square foot 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment features a 17’ x 15' great room, a 11' x 15' kitchen area, a 12’x12’ Master Bedroom and a 10’ x 10’ second bedroom, hardwood floors, central AC, ceiling fans, a private garden lanai area, a separate laundry room and an additional storage area. $60.00 Application Fee, First Month rent $1,900.00 plus $1,500.00 Security Deposit $3,460.00 total.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE have any available units?
2101 BEACH DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
2101 BEACH DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE have a pool?
No, 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 BEACH DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus