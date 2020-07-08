2101 BEACH DRIVE SE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Great Waterview apartment in Historical Old Southeast St. Petersburg.

Hidden away from the crowds and overlooking Tampa Bay, this little piece of paradise reflects 1950's Florida and offers a unique opportunity to the right tenant.

Located on Historic Beach Drive South East this property has an unrestricted view of Tampa Bay and Lassing Park. Watching the sun rise, the dolphins play, and the summer storms cross over Tampa Bay is spectacular! Lassing Park is perfect for kayaks, biking, dog walking, picnics, sports, sailing, swimming and jogging.

With a great corner location this 785 square foot 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment features a 17’ x 15' great room, a 11' x 15' kitchen area, a 12’x12’ Master Bedroom and a 10’ x 10’ second bedroom, hardwood floors, central AC, ceiling fans, a private garden lanai area, a separate laundry room and an additional storage area. $60.00 Application Fee, First Month rent $1,900.00 plus $1,500.00 Security Deposit $3,460.00 total.