210 Dali Blvd S
Last updated June 5 2019 at 9:59 PM

210 Dali Blvd S

210 Florida Highway 594 · No Longer Available
Location

210 Florida Highway 594, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/663adbe0c4 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days Please allow 2 weeks from your application submission for HOA approval 12 mo minimum lease Very nice one bedroom condo adjacent to the USF Campus in downtown St Petersburg. Downtown living at an affordable price -- Bayboro Towers is walking distance to so much! The Mahaffey Theatre, the Salvator Dali Museum, USF, major grocery store & drug store, restaurants, shops, galleries, performing arts, Breweries, Bayfront & All Children\'s Hospital and our fabulous waterfront downtown. If walking isn\'t your thing, you have an on site designated parking space just for you! The Building is rock solid with block construction from the ground to the roof line (rarely found) which means it\'s very quiet. The unit is spacious, modern, bright and in excellent condition Classic wood cabinets, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms and rich cherry hardwood floors in the main living areas. Windows are hurricane rated too. Rich cherry hardwood floors in the living area and kitchen and new neutral carpeting in the large bedroom. There is plenty of storage in multiple closets. The kitchen boasts thick granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and more. Full bath is also beautifully updated. The condo is located on the second floor in a secure building. Assigned parking space #13 Renter\'s insurance required New on site laundry will text you when your laundry is done! No pets please Tenant pays all utilities $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. After DDPM approval, $25 per person HOA application fee and approval also required. Please allow 2 weeks for HOA approval Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Dali Blvd S have any available units?
210 Dali Blvd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Dali Blvd S have?
Some of 210 Dali Blvd S's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Dali Blvd S currently offering any rent specials?
210 Dali Blvd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Dali Blvd S pet-friendly?
No, 210 Dali Blvd S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 210 Dali Blvd S offer parking?
Yes, 210 Dali Blvd S offers parking.
Does 210 Dali Blvd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Dali Blvd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Dali Blvd S have a pool?
No, 210 Dali Blvd S does not have a pool.
Does 210 Dali Blvd S have accessible units?
No, 210 Dali Blvd S does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Dali Blvd S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Dali Blvd S has units with dishwashers.

