Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

210 Catalan Blvd NE

210 Catalan Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

210 Catalan Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
media room
210 Catalan Blvd NE Available 02/20/20 GORGEOUS 2BR/1BATH HOME IN SNELL ISLE BRIGHTBAY! ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED RENTAL. - GORGEOUS, FULLY UPDATED with high end finishes, impact windows and doors, new roof in 2018. 2BR/1BATH HOME IN SNELL ISLE BRIGHT BAY! ANNUAL RENTAL. This single family home features an updated kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Bath with Grohe and Toto fixtures. Recessed lighting and ceiling fans in every room. Dining/Living room opens to kitchen which opens to Florida Room with built ins perfect for office/study room. Wood and tile floors throughout. Florida room exits to huge fenced in back yard which is great for entertaining family and friends. Garage has its own AC and full size washer/dryer and washtub. Tons of shelving. Carport. Weekly lawn maintenance is included. Small pet ok with $300 NR pet fee. Home has easy access to 4th St N, groceries, shops, fine dining, downtown events & sports arenas, I-275, theaters, arts & entertainment. Nice house in a great location of multi-million dollar homes!

Call Lisa for additional questions/showings 813-532-9680

To view a 3d tour copy & paste the following link in your browser:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1486598?accessKey=5c0d

First month's rent and equal security deposit is required. There is a $60 per adult application fee (non-refundable). Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 650, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE5515585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Catalan Blvd NE have any available units?
210 Catalan Blvd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Catalan Blvd NE have?
Some of 210 Catalan Blvd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Catalan Blvd NE currently offering any rent specials?
210 Catalan Blvd NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Catalan Blvd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Catalan Blvd NE is pet friendly.
Does 210 Catalan Blvd NE offer parking?
Yes, 210 Catalan Blvd NE does offer parking.
Does 210 Catalan Blvd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Catalan Blvd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Catalan Blvd NE have a pool?
No, 210 Catalan Blvd NE does not have a pool.
Does 210 Catalan Blvd NE have accessible units?
No, 210 Catalan Blvd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Catalan Blvd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Catalan Blvd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
