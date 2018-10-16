Amenities

210 Catalan Blvd NE Available 02/20/20 GORGEOUS 2BR/1BATH HOME IN SNELL ISLE BRIGHTBAY! ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED RENTAL. - GORGEOUS, FULLY UPDATED with high end finishes, impact windows and doors, new roof in 2018. 2BR/1BATH HOME IN SNELL ISLE BRIGHT BAY! ANNUAL RENTAL. This single family home features an updated kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Bath with Grohe and Toto fixtures. Recessed lighting and ceiling fans in every room. Dining/Living room opens to kitchen which opens to Florida Room with built ins perfect for office/study room. Wood and tile floors throughout. Florida room exits to huge fenced in back yard which is great for entertaining family and friends. Garage has its own AC and full size washer/dryer and washtub. Tons of shelving. Carport. Weekly lawn maintenance is included. Small pet ok with $300 NR pet fee. Home has easy access to 4th St N, groceries, shops, fine dining, downtown events & sports arenas, I-275, theaters, arts & entertainment. Nice house in a great location of multi-million dollar homes!



Call Lisa for additional questions/showings 813-532-9680



First month's rent and equal security deposit is required. There is a $60 per adult application fee (non-refundable). Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 650, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



