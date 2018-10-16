All apartments in St. Petersburg
206 9th Ave Ne
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

206 9th Ave Ne

206 9th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

206 9th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom suite in the Historic Old Northeast of Saint Petersburg FL, suitable for 2 persons. Recently remodeled bathroom features a step-in shower with detachable wand and glass door.
The separate bedroom has 1 queen bed and the living room is furnished with reclining couch. The kitchen is equipped with all dishes, cutlery, pots and pans, has a full size fridge, smooth-top stove with oven, microwave and coffee maker. Housekeeping service is provided every other week, city utilities are included. Wireless Internet access, Cable TV and Off-street Parking are included as well.
Coin operated Laundry is located on the premises.

Beginning May 1, 2017 a 6-month lease option is anticipated to be available which would drop the rent rate to 1500 per month, plus electricity. Credit and background check fee of $50 and Security Deposit of $900 will be required.

Walking distance to Downtown St. Pete with Museums, Dining, Night life, Parks etc. Public North Shore Pool and our Bay-Beach also in walking distance.
Drive only 20 min to Tampa intl. Airport, access to I/275 and I/375 only minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 9th Ave Ne have any available units?
206 9th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 9th Ave Ne have?
Some of 206 9th Ave Ne's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 9th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
206 9th Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 9th Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 206 9th Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 206 9th Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 206 9th Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 206 9th Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 9th Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 9th Ave Ne have a pool?
Yes, 206 9th Ave Ne has a pool.
Does 206 9th Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 206 9th Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 206 9th Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 9th Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
