206 9th Ave Ne

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool microwave internet access furnished

Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom suite in the Historic Old Northeast of Saint Petersburg FL, suitable for 2 persons. Recently remodeled bathroom features a step-in shower with detachable wand and glass door.

The separate bedroom has 1 queen bed and the living room is furnished with reclining couch. The kitchen is equipped with all dishes, cutlery, pots and pans, has a full size fridge, smooth-top stove with oven, microwave and coffee maker. Housekeeping service is provided every other week, city utilities are included. Wireless Internet access, Cable TV and Off-street Parking are included as well.

Coin operated Laundry is located on the premises.



Beginning May 1, 2017 a 6-month lease option is anticipated to be available which would drop the rent rate to 1500 per month, plus electricity. Credit and background check fee of $50 and Security Deposit of $900 will be required.



Walking distance to Downtown St. Pete with Museums, Dining, Night life, Parks etc. Public North Shore Pool and our Bay-Beach also in walking distance.

Drive only 20 min to Tampa intl. Airport, access to I/275 and I/375 only minutes away.