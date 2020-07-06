2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S

Amenities

Stunningly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located at the quiet Casablanca Condominiums. Unit boasts new tile flooring throughout the entire apartment, fresh paint, and brand new high end appliances in the kitchen and laundry closet. The beautifully updated kitchen includes granite countertops and quiet shut cabinet doors. The bathrooms from floor to ceiling have been completely remodeled! The homeowner's association includes 100MB high-speed internet and over 100 channels of cable at no cost to the tenant! Water, sewer, and trash are also included. The complex features a tennis court, pool, and recreational facility for large meetings or family gatherings. One parking spot is included with the unit and is located at the front of the apartment. Guests and additional occupants may park in any of the many guest parking spots. 12 month lease. No Pets. $1750 deposit. $150 application fee (additional application fees are included per each additional resident). No smoking.