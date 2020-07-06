All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:51 AM

2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S

2040 Lakewood Club Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

2040 Lakewood Club Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
Stunningly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located at the quiet Casablanca Condominiums. Unit boasts new tile flooring throughout the entire apartment, fresh paint, and brand new high end appliances in the kitchen and laundry closet. The beautifully updated kitchen includes granite countertops and quiet shut cabinet doors. The bathrooms from floor to ceiling have been completely remodeled! The homeowner's association includes 100MB high-speed internet and over 100 channels of cable at no cost to the tenant! Water, sewer, and trash are also included. The complex features a tennis court, pool, and recreational facility for large meetings or family gatherings. One parking spot is included with the unit and is located at the front of the apartment. Guests and additional occupants may park in any of the many guest parking spots. 12 month lease. No Pets. $1750 deposit. $150 application fee (additional application fees are included per each additional resident). No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S have any available units?
2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S have?
Some of 2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 LAKEWOOD CLUB DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.

