Last updated March 2 2020 at 8:37 AM

2036 12th St N Apt A

2036 12th Street North
Location

2036 12th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Euclid Place - St. Paul

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
2 bedrooms 1 bathroom first floor unit of a duplex available now. Located in the great Euclid St Paul Neighborhood just min north of DT St Petersburg. Newer AC unit, freshly painted interior, hardwood floors, 1 bedroom has carpet and great built in cabinets. Kitchen has a good amount of cabinets with oven and refrigerator. Bonus storage area with washer / dryer with plenty of room to store your bikes, tools, etc. Open front yard that allows for plenty of off street parking. Water, sewer, and trash included in the rent. Tenant pays for electricity and cable / internet. Small pets allowed under 30 lbs and non aggressive breeds with additional pet rent and pet deposit. Active military discount! Inquire today as this will not last long.

$49 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 12th St N Apt A have any available units?
2036 12th St N Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2036 12th St N Apt A have?
Some of 2036 12th St N Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 12th St N Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
2036 12th St N Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 12th St N Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2036 12th St N Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 2036 12th St N Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 2036 12th St N Apt A offers parking.
Does 2036 12th St N Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2036 12th St N Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 12th St N Apt A have a pool?
No, 2036 12th St N Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 2036 12th St N Apt A have accessible units?
No, 2036 12th St N Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 12th St N Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 12th St N Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
