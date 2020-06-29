2036 12th St N Apt A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

2 bedrooms 1 bathroom first floor unit of a duplex available now. Located in the great Euclid St Paul Neighborhood just min north of DT St Petersburg. Newer AC unit, freshly painted interior, hardwood floors, 1 bedroom has carpet and great built in cabinets. Kitchen has a good amount of cabinets with oven and refrigerator. Bonus storage area with washer / dryer with plenty of room to store your bikes, tools, etc. Open front yard that allows for plenty of off street parking. Water, sewer, and trash included in the rent. Tenant pays for electricity and cable / internet. Small pets allowed under 30 lbs and non aggressive breeds with additional pet rent and pet deposit. Active military discount! Inquire today as this will not last long.



$49 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696

Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one