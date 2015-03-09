All apartments in St. Petersburg
2015 3rd St. S.

2015 3rd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2015 3rd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Old Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/75ebe8502f ----
AVAILABLE on 05/05/2019: See the home by scheduling an in person viewing by clicking the link on this page. You can also learn a lot via the videos on this site.

www.gosection8.com for Section 8 listing.

Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will check your credit report; for any past evictions; verify your employment, if applicable and personal income must be 3 times rent at a minimum and verifiable; verify your previous landlord references; and perform a criminal background screening; also, be aware that some associations also have application fee. If you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history we encourage you not to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 3rd St. S. have any available units?
2015 3rd St. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2015 3rd St. S. currently offering any rent specials?
2015 3rd St. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 3rd St. S. pet-friendly?
No, 2015 3rd St. S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2015 3rd St. S. offer parking?
No, 2015 3rd St. S. does not offer parking.
Does 2015 3rd St. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 3rd St. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 3rd St. S. have a pool?
No, 2015 3rd St. S. does not have a pool.
Does 2015 3rd St. S. have accessible units?
No, 2015 3rd St. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 3rd St. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 3rd St. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 3rd St. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 3rd St. S. does not have units with air conditioning.

