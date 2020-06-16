201 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool dog park ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool media room tennis court

Waterside at Coquina Key North Village. Resort type environment with Wide open water views of estuaries and lush landscaping, watch dolphins, water fowl or fish right off your a sea wall. Fully and beautifully furnished turn key- linens, dishes, towels, beach towels. iGated Community 24 hr security, lots of amenities in this complex as well as the South Village with use of Yacht club and many organized events. Pool, volley ball, picked ball, tennis courts, dog park. Surround by water - Bring your kayak or paddle board. Easy access to downtown St Pete, waterfront dining, museums, live theatre, orchestra, antiquing and sport venues.

Gulf beaches a short distance and several regional and international airports, near Golfing and Marinas.

May lease less than a month only four times a year check for availability. Prefer minimum of a month.

Association requires: Back ground required $20 - 30 per person 18 and older, $100 per unit association fee. There is 13% tax on all fees and services; summer rate $2890 plus tax, $150 Cleaning fee, $100 per pet.fee.

Booked month of Oct for 2020 and 2021 Feb & Mar are booked. Due to COVID-19, all units will be professionally sanitized between tenants. To comply with safe social distancing and public health orders. For in person tours, please do not schedule if you display any flu like symptoms. Wear a mask and gloves.