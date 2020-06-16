All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
201 POMPANO DRIVE SE
201 POMPANO DRIVE SE

201 Pompano Drive Southeast · (727) 800-5906
Location

201 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
media room
tennis court
Waterside at Coquina Key North Village. Resort type environment with Wide open water views of estuaries and lush landscaping, watch dolphins, water fowl or fish right off your a sea wall. Fully and beautifully furnished turn key- linens, dishes, towels, beach towels. iGated Community 24 hr security, lots of amenities in this complex as well as the South Village with use of Yacht club and many organized events. Pool, volley ball, picked ball, tennis courts, dog park. Surround by water - Bring your kayak or paddle board. Easy access to downtown St Pete, waterfront dining, museums, live theatre, orchestra, antiquing and sport venues.
Gulf beaches a short distance and several regional and international airports, near Golfing and Marinas.
May lease less than a month only four times a year check for availability. Prefer minimum of a month.
Association requires: Back ground required $20 - 30 per person 18 and older, $100 per unit association fee. There is 13% tax on all fees and services; summer rate $2890 plus tax, $150 Cleaning fee, $100 per pet.fee.
Booked month of Oct for 2020 and 2021 Feb & Mar are booked. Due to COVID-19, all units will be professionally sanitized between tenants. To comply with safe social distancing and public health orders. For in person tours, please do not schedule if you display any flu like symptoms. Wear a mask and gloves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
201 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 201 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
201 POMPANO DRIVE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 POMPANO DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 201 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 201 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 201 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 POMPANO DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 201 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 201 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 201 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 201 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
