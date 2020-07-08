All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

1935 QUINCY STREET S

1935 Quincy Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1935 Quincy Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
This is HOME! A stunning new construction that will give you the wow factor the second you walk through the front door! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home features GRANITE COUNTERTOPS in the kitchen & bathrooms, VAULTED CEILINGS, stainless steel appliances, and an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Brand new construction featuring impact glass windows and many energy efficient upgrades! . Walking distance to Gulfport and minutes from downtown St Petersburg, St Pete beach, the Edge district, and Central avenue. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This BEAUTIFUL won't last long, schedule a showing today! Property is also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 QUINCY STREET S have any available units?
1935 QUINCY STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 QUINCY STREET S have?
Some of 1935 QUINCY STREET S's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 QUINCY STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1935 QUINCY STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 QUINCY STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1935 QUINCY STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1935 QUINCY STREET S offer parking?
No, 1935 QUINCY STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 1935 QUINCY STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 QUINCY STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 QUINCY STREET S have a pool?
No, 1935 QUINCY STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1935 QUINCY STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1935 QUINCY STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 QUINCY STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 QUINCY STREET S has units with dishwashers.

