1935 QUINCY STREET S

Amenities

This is HOME! A stunning new construction that will give you the wow factor the second you walk through the front door! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home features GRANITE COUNTERTOPS in the kitchen & bathrooms, VAULTED CEILINGS, stainless steel appliances, and an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Brand new construction featuring impact glass windows and many energy efficient upgrades! . Walking distance to Gulfport and minutes from downtown St Petersburg, St Pete beach, the Edge district, and Central avenue. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This BEAUTIFUL won't last long, schedule a showing today! Property is also available for sale.