Cute as a button and light and airy inside, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage has been renovated with new laminate flooring in the bedrooms and has energy efficient windows. Nice spacious living-dining room, eat-in kitchen and laundry hookups in secure closet behind the kitchen. Large yard with alley access in back and parking pad. Just move right in. Will not last!!