Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:46 PM

1931 7th St S

1931 7th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1931 7th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bartlett Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
4 Units available in St. Petersburg all recently updated. These units are 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom homes with a great size closet area. Only 1 mile from downtown St. Petersburg with all of the entertainment, shopping and dining you can imagine. This property also sits right next to Barlett Park which has a playground, tennis courts, open field, and so much more! Schedule your showing online today for any of the 4 units.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 7th St S have any available units?
1931 7th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 7th St S have?
Some of 1931 7th St S's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 7th St S currently offering any rent specials?
1931 7th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 7th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1931 7th St S is pet friendly.
Does 1931 7th St S offer parking?
No, 1931 7th St S does not offer parking.
Does 1931 7th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 7th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 7th St S have a pool?
No, 1931 7th St S does not have a pool.
Does 1931 7th St S have accessible units?
No, 1931 7th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 7th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 7th St S does not have units with dishwashers.

