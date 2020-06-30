1931 7th St S

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

4 Units available in St. Petersburg all recently updated. These units are 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom homes with a great size closet area. Only 1 mile from downtown St. Petersburg with all of the entertainment, shopping and dining you can imagine. This property also sits right next to Barlett Park which has a playground, tennis courts, open field, and so much more! Schedule your showing online today for any of the 4 units.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.