Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:54 AM

185 27TH AVENUE N

185 27th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

185 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
*Offered fully furnished for short term lease or unfurnished for 12 months* Beautifully remodeled and fully furnished 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home in Old NE. Just renovated in 2018/2019, this stunning home offers an open kitchen with a chef's gas range, stainless steel appliances, marble countertop and a large island. A spacious master with en-suite bathroom, gleaming hardwood floors and ample closet space. The spacious second bedroom is perfect as a guest room or tranquil home office. All one one level, and airy and bright with lots of windows, this charming home is located in a tranquil, yet very walkable part of the neighborhood, just steps from Coffee Pot Bayou (yet in a non-flood zone), and only minutes from all the fun Downtown St. Pete, the famous Vinoy Hotel and Beach Drive with its abundance of bars and restaurants. Walk to yoga, shopping and some of the best restaurants in St. Pete or ride your bike Downtown. The huge yard is lush and private, and 1-car garage provides plenty of room for storage. Dog friendly (no weight limit). New roof, windows, and AC make this home low maintenance and easy to enjoy...nothing left to do here but to move in and enjoy. Don't miss out and come see this picture-perfect home today! Offered fully furnished. Available unfurnished for longer lease periods, inquire for rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 27TH AVENUE N have any available units?
185 27TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 185 27TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 185 27TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 27TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
185 27TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 27TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 27TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 185 27TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 185 27TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 185 27TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 27TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 27TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 185 27TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 185 27TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 185 27TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 185 27TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 27TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
