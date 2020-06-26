185 27TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

*Offered fully furnished for short term lease or unfurnished for 12 months* Beautifully remodeled and fully furnished 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home in Old NE. Just renovated in 2018/2019, this stunning home offers an open kitchen with a chef's gas range, stainless steel appliances, marble countertop and a large island. A spacious master with en-suite bathroom, gleaming hardwood floors and ample closet space. The spacious second bedroom is perfect as a guest room or tranquil home office. All one one level, and airy and bright with lots of windows, this charming home is located in a tranquil, yet very walkable part of the neighborhood, just steps from Coffee Pot Bayou (yet in a non-flood zone), and only minutes from all the fun Downtown St. Pete, the famous Vinoy Hotel and Beach Drive with its abundance of bars and restaurants. Walk to yoga, shopping and some of the best restaurants in St. Pete or ride your bike Downtown. The huge yard is lush and private, and 1-car garage provides plenty of room for storage. Dog friendly (no weight limit). New roof, windows, and AC make this home low maintenance and easy to enjoy...nothing left to do here but to move in and enjoy. Don't miss out and come see this picture-perfect home today! Offered fully furnished. Available unfurnished for longer lease periods, inquire for rates.