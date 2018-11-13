1836 75TH AVENUE N

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, BONUS ROOM & 1 CAR GARAGE HOME!! GREAT LOCATION: Meadow Lawn- Close to 4th St N & I-275. This Spacious Home has A Kitchen that Opens Up to the Dining Area & Living Room with Tile Flooring. Ceiling Fans Throughout. The Large Master Suite Comes with a Tiled Surround Walk-in Shower. The Second & Third Bedrooms are Very Spacious with Lots of Closet Space and Share the Hall Bath. The Large Family Room has its Own AC Unit. Off the Family Room is the Screen in Deck with a Hot Tub, As Is. The One Car Garage has an Automatic Opener. Perfect for Extra Storage Space if Needed. The Fenced in Yard has Large Oak Trees Perfect for Backyard Gatherings with Family and Friends. Small Pet Ok with a $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile.