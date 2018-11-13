All apartments in St. Petersburg
1836 75TH AVENUE N
1836 75TH AVENUE N

1836 75th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1836 75th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Meadowlawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, BONUS ROOM & 1 CAR GARAGE HOME!! GREAT LOCATION: Meadow Lawn- Close to 4th St N & I-275. This Spacious Home has A Kitchen that Opens Up to the Dining Area & Living Room with Tile Flooring. Ceiling Fans Throughout. The Large Master Suite Comes with a Tiled Surround Walk-in Shower. The Second & Third Bedrooms are Very Spacious with Lots of Closet Space and Share the Hall Bath. The Large Family Room has its Own AC Unit. Off the Family Room is the Screen in Deck with a Hot Tub, As Is. The One Car Garage has an Automatic Opener. Perfect for Extra Storage Space if Needed. The Fenced in Yard has Large Oak Trees Perfect for Backyard Gatherings with Family and Friends. Small Pet Ok with a $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 75TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1836 75TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 75TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1836 75TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 75TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1836 75TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 75TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 75TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 1836 75TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1836 75TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1836 75TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 75TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 75TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1836 75TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1836 75TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1836 75TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 75TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 75TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

