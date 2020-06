Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NICE MOTHER IN LAW SUITE........MAGNIFICENT 1925 HOME IN HISTORIC EUCLID GROVE NEIGHBORHOOD......THIS HOME HAS 3BED AND 2 1/2BATH WITH GARAGE AND MOTHER-IN-LAW SUITE, CATHEDRAL CEILING, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN ST.PETERSBURG, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT, EASY ACCESS TO 275, AIRPORT, AND BEACHES. SELLER IS CONSIDERING ALL OFFERS AT THIS TIME AND WONT LAST LONG..