1801 BEACH DRIVE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Old Northeast ONE STORY two-bedroom, two-bathroom home over 1600 htd sf. and steps from the waterfront and short walk to downtown St Pete. Features an attached two-car garage on a large private corner lot with a spacious kitchen that opens out to the family, living and dining area (Great room style). Wonderful natural light throughout the home that has French doors and large windows. This Old NE cottage is located one house from the waterfront with some views of Tampa Bay on both Coffee Pot and North Shore Dr. NE in St. Petersburg. Across from Northshore Park, this home is one of St Pete's gems. Gorgeous property and great curb appeal with mature palms and oak trees. Within minutes of restaurants, galleries, museums, and events. Approximately 25 minutes to Tampa International Airport and some world-renowned beaches. All information, details, and measurements to be verified by tenants. Although not on the water there are partial water views. Require first month rent ($3,750) plus security deposit($3,750) upon securing the lease.