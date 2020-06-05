All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

1801 BEACH DRIVE NE

1801 Beach Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Beach Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Old Northeast ONE STORY two-bedroom, two-bathroom home over 1600 htd sf. and steps from the waterfront and short walk to downtown St Pete. Features an attached two-car garage on a large private corner lot with a spacious kitchen that opens out to the family, living and dining area (Great room style). Wonderful natural light throughout the home that has French doors and large windows. This Old NE cottage is located one house from the waterfront with some views of Tampa Bay on both Coffee Pot and North Shore Dr. NE in St. Petersburg. Across from Northshore Park, this home is one of St Pete's gems. Gorgeous property and great curb appeal with mature palms and oak trees. Within minutes of restaurants, galleries, museums, and events. Approximately 25 minutes to Tampa International Airport and some world-renowned beaches. All information, details, and measurements to be verified by tenants. Although not on the water there are partial water views. Require first month rent ($3,750) plus security deposit($3,750) upon securing the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 BEACH DRIVE NE have any available units?
1801 BEACH DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 BEACH DRIVE NE have?
Some of 1801 BEACH DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 BEACH DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1801 BEACH DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 BEACH DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1801 BEACH DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1801 BEACH DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1801 BEACH DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 1801 BEACH DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 BEACH DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 BEACH DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 1801 BEACH DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1801 BEACH DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 1801 BEACH DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 BEACH DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 BEACH DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.
