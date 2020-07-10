175 Pompano Dr SE

All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

175 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Stunning Waterfront Townhome! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This Townhouse has it all! Come take a look at this 2 bedroom townhouse in the gated Waterside at Coquina Key North! Step out your back door to a patio and the master bed balcony facing the water. This peaceful community has a pool/spa, fitness center, dog walking trail and tennis courts! Washer and dryer included in the house! Everything is updated in this townhome with plank flooring in kitchen and living room and new carpets in the bedrooms. House can also be furnished if you need at no additional cost! HOA approval is required.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For more information and any additional questions contact contact Tara Zellers at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5298579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Pompano Dr SE have any available units?
175 Pompano Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 Pompano Dr SE have?
Some of 175 Pompano Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Pompano Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
175 Pompano Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Pompano Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 Pompano Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 175 Pompano Dr SE offer parking?
No, 175 Pompano Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 175 Pompano Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 Pompano Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Pompano Dr SE have a pool?
Yes, 175 Pompano Dr SE has a pool.
Does 175 Pompano Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 175 Pompano Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Pompano Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Pompano Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.

