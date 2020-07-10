175 Pompano Dr SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Stunning Waterfront Townhome! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This Townhouse has it all! Come take a look at this 2 bedroom townhouse in the gated Waterside at Coquina Key North! Step out your back door to a patio and the master bed balcony facing the water. This peaceful community has a pool/spa, fitness center, dog walking trail and tennis courts! Washer and dryer included in the house! Everything is updated in this townhome with plank flooring in kitchen and living room and new carpets in the bedrooms. House can also be furnished if you need at no additional cost! HOA approval is required.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For more information and any additional questions contact contact Tara Zellers at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5298579)