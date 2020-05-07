175 2ND STREET S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful WATER views from Bay to city in this extra large, OVER 1800 sq/ft, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, including 2 secured and designated parking spaces, located in the heart of downtown St Pete, THE most sought after location in St Petersburg!!! This luxury contemporary unit in Mc Nulty Lofts offers floor to ceiling windows with balcony and spectacular city and water views and is fully furnished and luxury finished, just move in ready !!! With brick walls, high volume ceilings, the unit looks even larger !! From kitchen to bathrooms and bedrooms, including classy furniture, this is a unique opportunity to just bring your clothes and toothbrush into your new home, envy of all !!! Let me show you Paradise !!!