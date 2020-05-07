All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like
175 2ND STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

175 2ND STREET S

175 2nd Street South · (727) 686-0637
Location

175 2nd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1111 · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful WATER views from Bay to city in this extra large, OVER 1800 sq/ft, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, including 2 secured and designated parking spaces, located in the heart of downtown St Pete, THE most sought after location in St Petersburg!!! This luxury contemporary unit in Mc Nulty Lofts offers floor to ceiling windows with balcony and spectacular city and water views and is fully furnished and luxury finished, just move in ready !!! With brick walls, high volume ceilings, the unit looks even larger !! From kitchen to bathrooms and bedrooms, including classy furniture, this is a unique opportunity to just bring your clothes and toothbrush into your new home, envy of all !!! Let me show you Paradise !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 175 2ND STREET S have any available units?
175 2ND STREET S has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 2ND STREET S have?
Some of 175 2ND STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 2ND STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
175 2ND STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 2ND STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 175 2ND STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 175 2ND STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 175 2ND STREET S does offer parking.
Does 175 2ND STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 2ND STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 2ND STREET S have a pool?
No, 175 2ND STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 175 2ND STREET S have accessible units?
No, 175 2ND STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 175 2ND STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 2ND STREET S has units with dishwashers.

