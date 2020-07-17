All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

175 2nd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Call Cherie 727-451-7780-Unfurnished 9th floor loft with spectacular views. This city loft offers floor to ceiling windows, 11' high ceilings with exposed duct work, brick living room wall, unique concrete flooring, renovated master bathroom and a balcony to enjoy the city views. McNulty Lofts offer a gated parking garage with reserved parking space, additional gated short term parking (max 3 hours), fitness center and community lounge. McNulty Lofts are within walking distance to fine dining, clubs, theaters, museums, professional baseball and soccer, waterfront parks, marinas, Saturday morning downtown market, grocery stores and unique shops. This building is just a short drive to the Gulf beaches, I-275, and Tampa International Airport. McNulty Lofts are located in the heart of the charming southern waterfront city of St. Petersburg. It's all about location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 2nd St S Apt 915 have any available units?
175 2nd St S Apt 915 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 2nd St S Apt 915 have?
Some of 175 2nd St S Apt 915's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 2nd St S Apt 915 currently offering any rent specials?
175 2nd St S Apt 915 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 2nd St S Apt 915 pet-friendly?
No, 175 2nd St S Apt 915 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 175 2nd St S Apt 915 offer parking?
Yes, 175 2nd St S Apt 915 offers parking.
Does 175 2nd St S Apt 915 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 2nd St S Apt 915 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 2nd St S Apt 915 have a pool?
No, 175 2nd St S Apt 915 does not have a pool.
Does 175 2nd St S Apt 915 have accessible units?
No, 175 2nd St S Apt 915 does not have accessible units.
Does 175 2nd St S Apt 915 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 2nd St S Apt 915 has units with dishwashers.
