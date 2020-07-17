175 2nd St S Apt 915

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking garage internet access media room

Call Cherie 727-451-7780-Unfurnished 9th floor loft with spectacular views. This city loft offers floor to ceiling windows, 11' high ceilings with exposed duct work, brick living room wall, unique concrete flooring, renovated master bathroom and a balcony to enjoy the city views. McNulty Lofts offer a gated parking garage with reserved parking space, additional gated short term parking (max 3 hours), fitness center and community lounge. McNulty Lofts are within walking distance to fine dining, clubs, theaters, museums, professional baseball and soccer, waterfront parks, marinas, Saturday morning downtown market, grocery stores and unique shops. This building is just a short drive to the Gulf beaches, I-275, and Tampa International Airport. McNulty Lofts are located in the heart of the charming southern waterfront city of St. Petersburg. It's all about location!