1718 28TH AVENUE N

NEW CONSTRUCTION. NEVER LIVED IN. Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. This incredible new construction home located in Lake Euclid & ST Paul area is a marvelous find! Located on a beautiful brick street you can enjoy the feel of an established quiet neighborhood while still being close to downtown. Natural light streams through the glass front entry door making the living space adorned with custom trim work, crown molding and 10-foot ceilings throughout making for a truly open & bright home. An open concept floor plan showcases a beautiful island with Quartz countertops creating a division between the kitchen and living space. The porcelain tile flooring, classic shaker cabinets, contemporary Carrera marble hexagon tile back-splash and Whirlpool appliances including a convection option double oven create a kitchen that is beautiful and functional. All three bedrooms feature larger walk-in closets! High-e, hurricane impact windows and doors.