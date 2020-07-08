All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1712 31st Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1712 31st Avenue North
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:07 PM

1712 31st Avenue North

1712 31st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1712 31st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
As you walk in to this two story home you'll find luxury commercial grade vinyl plank throughout the house which is essentially waterproof and very easy to clean. The kitchen includes granite countertops, solid wood shaker cabinets, stainless steel Samsung appliances, including a large eat-in island with extra storage. The 1st floor has a large master bedroom with carpet flooring, a walk-in closet, as well as a master bathroom with dual vanities, enclosed toilet room, and a walk-in shower with tile from floor to ceiling. Upon arriving onto the 2nd floor you would walk right towards the large enclosed laundry room which has awesome potential for extra storage opportunities. The two large carpeted bedrooms upstairs share a Jack & Jill tiled bathroom with their own single vanities, bathtub shower combo, and pocket doors for extra privacy. The entire house is extra quiet due to the double pane hurricane impact windows.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 31st Avenue North have any available units?
1712 31st Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 31st Avenue North have?
Some of 1712 31st Avenue North's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 31st Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1712 31st Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 31st Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 31st Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 1712 31st Avenue North offer parking?
No, 1712 31st Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 1712 31st Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 31st Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 31st Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1712 31st Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1712 31st Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1712 31st Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 31st Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 31st Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus