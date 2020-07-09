1700 25th St N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f3df1608a ---- MO/LB *APPLICATION PENDING** Check out this beautifully updated two bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage block home located just north of Historic Kenwood. The home has a spacious open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Neutral tile floors throughout. It also features a one car garage with a driveway with PLENTY of room for a boat or RV. Washer and dryer, located in the garage for tenant use! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!! Before its too late!!